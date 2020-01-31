WWE Rumors - Top RAW Superstar removed from title match due to new injury policy

WWE's injury woes increased on the most recent episode of RAW as Samoa Joe was pulled from the RAW Tag Team title match with a suspected concussion.

Joe suffered a possible concussion after a suicide dive went awry during the match, in which he teamed up with Kevin Owens and challenged Seth Rollins and Buddy Murphy for the Tag Team Championship.

The Samoan Submission Machine wasn't allowed to complete the match by the WWE medics and it was all due to the company's new concussion policy.

WWE Insider Tom Colohue revealed on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz, that the company is taking no chances when it comes to head injuries.

The new protocol is to get the medical team out as soon as a Superstar shows signs of a possible concussion. The Superstar in question will be removed from the match if he or she is indeed suffering from the aforementioned injury.

While Joe wanted to continue wrestling, the call was taken for him to be pulled from the bout, similar to Alexander Wolfe's situation from Worlds Collide.

Regarding Joe's status, the former United States Champion is reportedly fine and may not have suffered a serious concussion. He could be back in action soon to join Kevin Owens in the ongoing storyline against Seth Rollins, AOP and Buddy Murphy.

Tom Colohue shared the following:

The WWE are under scrutiny when it comes to concussions right now, particularly since TLC. So they brought in a new policy which we all saw with Alexander Wolfe, they take them outside, they check them, if there are any signs, literally any signs of concussions, that person is out of that match and that is it. That is what happened here.

They checked him (Joe) during the TV break, to see how he was feeling. You can tell immediately that something was wrong. Joe reacted very badly, which is very different for Joe, and he was taken out of the match. He argued that is both in character and out of character, he argued, but that was that he was taken back. There will be several steps of assessment, but he's chosen not to say whether he's fine or not fine whereas Alexander Wolfe said that he is fairly fine.

So, if it is a concussion, they will treat him carefully. They will send him home, they will check storylines, and give him some time off, if need be. I think with the storyline they have, it's not really an issue if Kevin Owens is on his own for a week because you can still tell that story by having Kevin Owens getting a beatdown or being outnumbered, and then the next week Samoa Joe comes back. He's not expected to miss much from what I can tell, the initial signs were positive. We'll have to see when he comes back.