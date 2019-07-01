WWE Rumors: Top RAW superstar "working through injury" and not taking hiatus

Braun Strowman prior to a six-man tag team match

What's the story?

Wrestlers working through injuries is nothing uncommon. It's been that way for decades and though it has notably reduced, the number of superstars who carry on with niggling injuries is still substantial.

You might want to add one more to that list, because Braun Strowman is reportedly working through an injury, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (by way of SEScoops)

In case you didn't know...

Braun Strowman has had a relatively forgettable 2019. Luck hasn't been on his side both from a creative standpoint and now even with regards to injury.

He was set to start off the first PPV of the year in a Universal Championship match at Royal Rumble, but he was stripped of that spot and ended up becoming the runner-up of the Royal Rumble men's match instead.

He won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royale, but there hasn't been too much going for him creatively. He's been in a rather forgettable feud with Bobby Lashley, one that's still going on. He took Lashley on at Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown and put The Dominator away.

The heart of the matter

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Braun Strowman has been working hurt lately, either dealing with a knee or leg injury. That's probably the reason why he hasn't been involved in in-ring action that much lately.

He has been a part of "arm wrestling contests" and "tug-of-war" segments with Bobby Lashley, that have been used to further both of their storylines. Either way, neither Strowman nor Lashley have much buzz around them now.

We hope that Strowman takes time off and recovers from injury. It will likely benefit him to have time away from the ring for a while. It will also make him fresher when he returns.

What's next?

Braun Strowman is expected to face Bobby Lashley at WWE Extreme Rules 2019 from the way things are looking right now.