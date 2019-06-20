WWE Rumors: Top SmackDown star out for 6-9 months

Vince McMahon was involved in a segment with Lars Sullivan in May 2019

What's the story?

It was reported last week that Lars Sullivan suffered a knee injury during his victory over Lucha House Party on Raw.

Although the early signs were that the injury was only minor, the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that WWE expects Sullivan to be out of action for the next six to nine months.

In case you didn't know…

After reportedly suffering an anxiety attack before a scheduled appearance on Raw in January 2019, Lars Sullivan made his long-awaited debut on WWE’s main roster the night after WrestleMania 35.

He made an instant impression by attacking several WWE legends and veterans, including Kurt Angle and The Hardy Boyz, before he started to feud with Lucha House Party members Kalisto, Gran Metalik and Lince Dorado.

“The Freak” defeated the trio via disqualification in his first televised main-roster match at the WWE Super ShowDown event in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on June 7, while he also won the rematch three days later on Raw.

Due to a knee injury that he suffered during the Raw match, Sullivan’s one-on-one encounter the next day on SmackDown Live against Matt Hardy had to be cancelled.

There was also no sign of the former NXT Superstar on this week’s episodes of Raw and SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

Writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that Lars Sullivan’s injury is far worse than initially expected and he could be set for a lengthy spell out of in-ring action.

“Sullivan’s knee injury reported on last week was worse than anticipated but we don’t know more details than that. He underwent an MRI during the week. The only stuff we’ve heard is that the company believes he will be out six to nine months.”

What's next?

WWE usually releases a statement when a Superstar suffers an injury that will keep them out of the ring for a long period of time, so expect to receive official confirmation on the extent of Lars Sullivan’s injury soon.