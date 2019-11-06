WWE Rumors: Randy Orton shuns AEW to re-sign multi-year deal with the company

Daniel Wood FOLLOW OFFICIAL Rumors 06 Nov 2019, 09:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

WWE keep hold of one of their top talents

Randy Orton signs a multi-year deal

According to PWInsider, WWE Superstar Randy Orton has committed to staying with the company, having signed a new multi-year deal.

"The word making the rounds backstage at Monday Night Raw yesterday on Long Island, NY was that Randy Orton inked a new, multi-year deal with World Wrestling Entertainment. PWInsider.com has confirmed that is the case."

AEW lose out on Randy Orton

Some people will see this as a major blow for AEW as 'The Viper' had been vocal on social media about potentially following in Jon Moxley's (Dean Ambrose) footsteps in leaving the WWE and joining the new upstart promotion.

Orton recently stirred things up quite a bit with an attention grabbing Instagram post that outright hinted that him, along with several other WWE Superstars who have already been linked with leaving the company, could go to AEW.

As you can see, Orton even tagged Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho in the post, as well as The Revival, Elias, Riddick Moss and Luke Harper.

Did Randy Orton use AEW as a way to get a better deal?

Despite the post, there were not too many people who genuinely expected Orton to leave WWE as he is strongly considered a lifer. Instead, the general consensus was that Orton was using AEW as a bargaining chip to get the best deal for himself. So in reality, this isn't really a blow for AEW at all but it is a positive for WWE.

Orton is a nine-time World Champion for the company, one of their longest tenured Superstars and one of their certified main event stars, keeping hold of people like him should always be a priority for WWE, so this news is definitely a welcome news.

What's next for Randy Orton?

Orton was last seen on this week's Monday Night RAW, where he surprised Rusev with an RKO out of nowhere. So it seems, his next move might be getting involved in the ongoing affair storyline between Rusev, Bobby Lashley and Lana.

Are you happy to see Randy Orton resign with WWE instead of going to AEW?

We want to know what you think of the matches that you see on TV! Go to our WWE page here and rate and comment what you thought of them!