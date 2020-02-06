WWE Rumors - Trademark for Superstar's name abandoned; Vince McMahon has reportedly 'given up' on him

Vince McMahon.

As reported by PWInsider, WWE abandoned the attempt to trademark EC3's name on January 25th. This happened after the company failed to respond to the refusal of the trademark, which happened on July 24th, 2019.

The company had six months to retort to the rejection, however, the inability to do led to the trademark application being scrapped.

It was also revealed that the application was turned down because EC3 had himself filed for a trademark on his name on April 23rd, 2019.

It was also reported that the WWE can still apply for the trademark on a later date.

EC3 was last seen wrestling a match for the WWE at a Main Event taping on September 30th, 2019. The former Impact Wrestling World Champion teamed up with Eric Young and lost to Lucha House Party.

When it comes to his absence, reports suggest that EC3 is currently out of action due to a concussion.

It was revealed by Dave Meltzer in mid-January on the Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon may have given up on the talented 36-year-old Superstar.

The former NXT Superstar was paired up with Drake Maverick in a dark match last year, however, it was stated that Vince hated it and the idea never materialized and made it to TV.

Advertisement

Meltzer noted:

"I think that Vince (McMahon) pretty much gave up on EC3 real fast…They did a try out in April of EC3 with Drake Maverick and putting them back together like they were in TNA, and Vince hated that too so I don’t think this one is a Paul (Heyman) call.” H/t Credit: Cultaholic

Many fans have urged the WWE to give EC3 a chance, however, nothing would change if Vince McMahon isn't on board. We hope it's not true and that the creative team comes up with an engaging storyline and a possible push for the underutilized talent.

While EC3 has been absent from WWE TV, you can still catch him on YouTube where he hosts the Magic City Live show.