WWE Rumors: Travel chaos forces last-minute rewrites for Superstar Shakeup Monday Night RAW

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
2.12K   //    16 Apr 2019, 03:57 IST

Is Monday Night RAW going to be massively different than planned?
Is Monday Night RAW going to be massively different than planned?

What's the story?

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW is set to be a big one as it kicks off the two-day Superstar Shakeup event that WWE have been hyping for a while, with many surprises expected throughout. However John Pollock of Post Wrestling has reported that WWE's best-laid plans have been ruined by travel issues, causing re-writes.

In case you didn't know...

The Superstar Shakeup is set to restructure the rosters on both Monday Night RAW and SmackDown Live, but with 205 Live, NXT and NXT UK also major WWE promotions now we could see some incredibly unpredictable talent swaps.

It is widely expected that WWE will use this opportunity to stack SmackDown Live with as much star power as possible ready for the the show's debut on Fox looming later this year. With the big money Fox deal WWE will certainly not want to disappoint their new network.

The heart of the matter

With tonight's RAW set to be a crazy event, John Pollock has indicated that things are about to get even crazier with travel issues involving WWE personnel and talent causing WWE officials to have to rewrite the show.

One such Superstar affected is one half of the current Raw Tag-Team Champions, Zack Ryder who posted the following tweet about his travel issues getting to Montreal, Canada.

What's next?

Tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW threatens to be one of the biggest and most important nights of the year in WWE with the future of several WWE Superstars in the balance.

The added unpredictability of several Superstars not being able to get there in time could push it over the edge into all-time greatness. But we'll have to wait until tonight's episode before we start getting too carried away!

Are you looking forward to the Superstar Shakeup? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!



