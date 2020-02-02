WWE Rumors - Triple H not in line to take over from Vince McMahon; identity of the real successor revealed

Triple H and Vince McMahon.

A majority of the fans are waiting for the day when Vince McMahon relinquishes his control of the WWE. The same section of the fan base has already chosen Triple H to be the man who will lead WWE into a new era. The Game's phenomenal work in building up NXT has made him the all-out fan-favourite to become the WWE boss. However, we've got some unfortunate news for Triple H's ardent followers.

Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue revealed in his latest YouTube video that Triple H is surprisingly not being groomed to take over the reins from Vince McMahon. Guess who's in line to do the honours? Shane McMahon!

Shane O'Mac is expected to take control of the company once Vince McMahon decides to call it a day, even though we don't know when that would happen.

Shane has been a part of the wrestling business since he was a kid and when you take all the history into account, he is an ideal choice to steer the ship in the absence of Vince.

The fact that Shane McMahon was one of the key backstage producers for Royal Rumble is proof that he wants to get involved with the product on a fundamental level.

Tom shared the following in his video:

It’s worth mentioning though that, to my knowledge, Triple H is not the next in line to take over WWE after Vince McMahon. The next in line is Shane McMahon. I know people want Triple H but Shane McMahon is the next in line and that’s one of the reasons he’s been doing production work, for example at the Royal Rumble.

He’s been involved in everything since day one, essentially from his birth into this company. He’s set up the ring, he’s done ref work, he’s been involved in storylines. Shane McMahon knows wrestling, he knows how to be successful. And I, for one, am quite excited to see the day he does take over as I’m sure that Vince McMahon will never willingly take over, we’re going to see Shane involved a lot more in the future. He is going to take a lot more of the control, now that Vince is stepping back.

Advertisement

Is Shane McMahon the right choice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.