WWE Rumors: Triple H reportedly an interesting absentee this week on RAW

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 418 // 29 Oct 2019, 23:19 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H was reportedly not backstage last night for RAW

Monday Night RAW was presented live from St Louis, Missouri last night and saw a number of interesting twists in the stories leading up to Thursday night's Crown Jewel pay-per-view. Once again, Drew McIntyre got the better of Ricochet, as the issues between Team Hogan and Team Flair look to have reached a boiling point.

Seth Rollins picked up a vital win over Erick Rowan, as the Universal Champion tested out the Falls Count Anywhere stipulation just three days before it will be put in place against The Fiend at Crown Jewel. After a one week hiatus, WWE's women were also welcomed back to the show.

It was a compelling show that was headlined by the Lana, Lashley, Rusev love triangle storyline, but the most interesting thing to note about last night's RAW is the reported absence of WWE COO Triple H.

Where was Triple H?

Triple H is usually always present for RAW and is a helpful hand backstage as the show unfolds, but according to a report by CageSideSeats, 'The Game' wasn't backstage in Missouri last night.

It's entirely feasible that the former World Champion was preparing his NXT stars for Wednesday night, or even at an NXT Live event instead, but the fact that he missed Monday Night RAW is nonetheless an interesting development.

WWE had a controversial week and much of that controversy came from their NXT roster, so perhaps the reason why Triple H was absent last night could have more to do with the fact that the COO was doing some damage control.

His whereabouts have yet to be officially noted, but until they are, the rumor mill will continue to churn.

Why do you think Triple H was absent from last night's RAW? Have your say in the comments section below.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!