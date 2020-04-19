Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

The professional wrestling world has been hit really hard by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The economic instability caused by the global health scare has severely impacted WWE's operations and the drastic effects led to a spree of releases and furloughs earlier in the week.

It seems like WWE's ambitious world-wide expansion plans for NXT may have also been nixed for now.

WWE's NXT expansion plans hit a snag

Dave Meltzer speculated on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that the plan of setting up NXT Japan could be dead in the water.

Triple H's vision of seeing an NXT off-shoot in the Land of the Rising Sun may not see the light of the day as the company is cutting back on its expenses.

Meltzer also noted that any of the panned off-shoots for NXT may also be put on hold until further notice. He also added that there could be cuts in NXT UK as the WWE looks to steady the ship during the ongoing economic recession.

Meltzer noted the following on the most recent WOR:

NXT Japan looks to be dead in the water, yes. All kinds of expansion like that are going to be dead for a while. All the new NXT offshoots, I don't know what's going to happen with UK but I expect major cuts in the UK as well. Yeah, but, NXT Japan ain't going to happen now. I mean, there is even an article on Tokyo Sports today that actually said that they talked to some people that were going to be working there and it's like, yeah, it's not happening.

WWE's excursion into the Japanese market was a long-time plan that was being set in motion before the COVID-19 virus became a global concern.

The idea was to have a Performance Center in Japan and an NXT brand in the country that has a massive audience. Triple H and other NXT officials were in talks with people in Japan and the logistical aspects of the plan were being set in place.

WWE also had planned on setting up various brands in other major countries, but, as things stand, everything is unfortunately dead in the water.

