×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumors: Triple H will retire at WrestleMania 35

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
1.04K   //    08 Apr 2019, 00:59 IST

Is 'The King of King's on his way out?
Is 'The King of King's on his way out?

What's the story?

Triple H is set to take on 'The Animal' Batista at this year's WrestleMania in what is sure to be a marquee match for the show. Especially as it has the added stipulation that if Triple H fails to beat Batista again, that he will retire from in-ring competition. Now, there's speculation that 'The Game' will indeed retire at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Batista returned for the SmackDown Live 1,000th episode special as part of the show's main draw - the reunion of Evolution. During the segment Batista cut a promo on each of his former stable-mates but things got heated when he pointed out to Triple H that he's never managed to beat 'The Animal'.

Batista was absent for ages but shockingly returned during Ric Flair's 70th Birthday party attacking 'The Nature Boy' backstage in order to get Triple H's attention and challenge him to a match. It was eventually made official a couple of weeks after that.

The heart of the matter

Twitter user Atom Ant, who has friends in the industry, and has scooped a few wrestling stories previously has confidently tweeted about the Triple H and Batista match, revealing the current plans for the outcome.

Atom Ant goes on to add that Triple H wants to go out on his own terms and current booking calls for all of his D-Generation-X stablemates to be involved in the match in some way (which is possible because of the stipulation)

What's next?

Triple H retiring from active competition would be a truly huge moment, but if he's more injured than we've been lead to believe it might be the right decision, and a match against Batista at WrestleMania is a pretty good send-off to have!

I will also just add before we go, that just because plans call for Triple-H to retire, it doesn't mean that he is definitely going to lose the match. He could win and then retire anyway. 

Do you think Triple H should retire, providing he is still physically able to wrestle? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!


Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 D-Generation X The Kliq Triple H Batista
Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Daniel Wood is a Cinema Manager, comic enthusiast and wrestling fan who has been writing all of his life. He promises never to use the term 'breaks the internet' unless something has literally broken the internet
The Kliq Opinion: The most real lines in the history of WWE: "I am so ashamed."
RELATED STORY
5 surprising facts you might not know about Triple H
RELATED STORY
5 Biggest Facts That Prove Triple H Has Changed WWE Forever
RELATED STORY
5 Events that changed WWE's history 
RELATED STORY
WWE: 7 Superstars that could retire after WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
4 people Batista can attack to get even more heat from Triple H
RELATED STORY
5 times WrestleMania plans went awry
RELATED STORY
5 Best WrestleMania Main Events Of All Time
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 10 best matches of the last 10 WrestleMania events
RELATED STORY
5 Dream Opponents for The Undertaker at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us