WWE Rumors: Triple H will retire at WrestleMania 35

Is 'The King of King's on his way out?

What's the story?

Triple H is set to take on 'The Animal' Batista at this year's WrestleMania in what is sure to be a marquee match for the show. Especially as it has the added stipulation that if Triple H fails to beat Batista again, that he will retire from in-ring competition. Now, there's speculation that 'The Game' will indeed retire at WrestleMania 35.

In case you didn't know...

Batista returned for the SmackDown Live 1,000th episode special as part of the show's main draw - the reunion of Evolution. During the segment Batista cut a promo on each of his former stable-mates but things got heated when he pointed out to Triple H that he's never managed to beat 'The Animal'.

Batista was absent for ages but shockingly returned during Ric Flair's 70th Birthday party attacking 'The Nature Boy' backstage in order to get Triple H's attention and challenge him to a match. It was eventually made official a couple of weeks after that.

The heart of the matter

Twitter user Atom Ant, who has friends in the industry, and has scooped a few wrestling stories previously has confidently tweeted about the Triple H and Batista match, revealing the current plans for the outcome.

@CountdownEnded @CorruptedPOD from very good sources, I’ve been told this is Triple H’s last match and that he is in fact retiring from in ring competition. Apparently the tear is a severe one and he will not be able to even lift as much as he did in the long run so he’s going — Atom Ant (@atomantpr) April 7, 2019

Atom Ant goes on to add that Triple H wants to go out on his own terms and current booking calls for all of his D-Generation-X stablemates to be involved in the match in some way (which is possible because of the stipulation)

Out on his own terms... again this is from very good sources. Expect involvement from HBK, Xpac, Road Dogg Hall and Nash in the match as they all want to be there when he calls it quits. — Atom Ant (@atomantpr) April 7, 2019

What's next?

Triple H retiring from active competition would be a truly huge moment, but if he's more injured than we've been lead to believe it might be the right decision, and a match against Batista at WrestleMania is a pretty good send-off to have!

I will also just add before we go, that just because plans call for Triple-H to retire, it doesn't mean that he is definitely going to lose the match. He could win and then retire anyway.

Do you think Triple H should retire, providing he is still physically able to wrestle? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

