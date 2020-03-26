WWE Rumors - Truth about Rey Mysterio being removed from TV after going into quarantine

The WWE Legend will, unfortunately, miss WrestleMania 36.

He was originally scheduled to have a big match at the Show of Shows.

Rey Mysterio

WWE was forced to make a few big changes to the WrestleMania card this week.

Dana Brooke was removed from the scheduled six-pack challenge match for the SmackDown Women's Championship as she had to go into quarantine.

Rey Mysterio was also taken off TV and his previously planned US title match against Andrade was scrapped as the WWE Legend also had to self-isolate himself.

There is a lot of speculation going around with regards to the statuses of Mysterio and Brooke amid the coronavirus outbreak and Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue set the record straight in his latest YouTube video.

Tom revealed that both Mysterio and Brooke have not been infected by the Covid-19 virus and they have gone into quarantine as a precautionary measure.

Here's what Tom revealed:

It was reported on the Wrestling Observer that Rey Mysterio was not on the show this week due to being quarantined, that was also mentioned for Dana Brooke. To my knowledge, Rey Mysterio has not been quarantined due to having coronavirus. To my knowledge, he is simply self-isolating and I believe that is also true with Dana Brooke.

When information like this starts to surface, we need to be careful of what we're saying. I'm not aware of Rey Mysterio and Dana Brooke being ill at this time.

With Brooke's exclusion, the SmackDown Women's title match is expected to be a Fatal 5-way with Bayley defending the championship against Sasha Banks, Tamina, Lacey Evans and Naomi.

Rey Mysterio was originally slated to get another crack at Andrade's US Championship but WWE nixed the plan in favour of a fresh RAW Tag Team Championship match, which will see The Street Profits put the titles on the line against El Idolo and Angel Garza.

As noted, WWE will pre-tape a majority of the two-day WrestleMania show at the Performance Center this week and then talents will be given some much-needed time off.