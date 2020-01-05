WWE Rumors: Two current WWE stars could be offered more money to return to Japan

Will Kairi Sane be tempted to return to Japan?

Kairi Sane and Io Shirai are on completely different WWE brands at present, but it appears that the two women could still be being poached by Japanese Promotion Bushiroad which is the parent promotion of Stardom.

Sane is one half of the current Women's Tag Team Champions, whilst Io Shirai has been one of the top contenders in the Women's Division on NXT. Sane is a former NXT Women's Champion, but she was injured back at TLC and has since been on the sidelines with recent reports expecting her to make her return as part of The Royal Rumble.

Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Japanese Promotion Bushiroad could be looking to sign Io Shirai and Kairi Sane because the promotion is in dire need of superstars at present, but also noted that WWE could pull some strings to keep the women in WWE if they needed to.

“Io may be moved to the main roster real quick to keep that from happening because then her pay goes way up because her pay in NXT is nothing special. I heard she was making more money [with STARDOM]," he said via WrestlingNewsCo.

Shirai could be tempted to return to her native country since she is engaged to New Japan Pro Wrestling star Evil and reports suggest that she is unhappy being away from her fiance in the United States.

There are a number of wrestling companies outside of WWE who would be looking to sign the two women after they made a name for themselves in Vince McMahon's company, but at present both women are still under contract and remaining with WWE.

Could Sane and Shirai be heading out of WWE?