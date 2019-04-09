WWE Rumors: Two exciting Superstars to debut on main roster?

NXT

What's the story?

We're done with the biggest show of the year, WrestleMania, but following WrestleMania, there's more interesting action as new feuds begin, new Superstars are signed, and NXT talents get moved to the main roster.

And the rumour mill suggests that two NXT Superstars could get moved to the main roster, on RAW or SmackDown Live soon.

In case you didn't know...

Even before WrestleMania 35, several NXT Superstars made their debut on the main roster. The team of Aleister Black and Ricochet have made a huge impression on the main roster, putting on great matches on RAW and SmackDown Live.

Heavy Machinery were also brought on to the main roster and have been a hilarious addition, while EC3 has also been added, but hasn't had much of an impact.

Lacey Evans and Nikki Cross are two other Superstars who have been added to the main roster lately, with Evans rumoured to get a big push on WWE television soon.

The heart of the matter

Wrestling Observer Radio are reporting that two of NXT's most talented women, Kairi Sane and Candice LeRae, could be on their way to the main roster soon.

Sane battled Shayna Baszler, Io Shirai, and Bianca Belair in this past week's NXT TakeOver: New York show, where Baszler retained her NXT Women's Championship title.

LeRae, who is a 17-year veteran, is also poised to move to the main roster after impressing on NXT. She did not wrestle at NXT TakeOver: New York but came out to congratulate her husband and NXT Champion Johnny Gargano, after Gargano's win over Adam Cole for the NXT Championship this past week.

Both LeRae and Sane were in the Women's Battle Royal at WrestleMania 35, which was won by Carmella.

What's next?

The RAW after WrestleMania saw Lars Sullivan finally debut, as he attacked Kurt Angle, while Sami Zayn returned from injury too.

We could see a few NXT call-ups on the SmackDown after WrestleMania.

