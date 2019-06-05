×
WWE Rumors: Two female Superstars heading to Saudi Arabia for WWE Super ShowDown

Danny Hart
ANALYST
Rumors
1.16K   //    05 Jun 2019, 20:34 IST

WWE's women have made a lot of history in recent years
WWE's women have made a lot of history in recent years

What's the story?

WWE Super ShowDown will take place at the King Abdullah International Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia on Friday, June 7.

Female Superstars were not allowed to compete at the previous WWE events in the country, but it is being reported that two women from the Raw roster are making the trip for Super ShowDown.

In case you didn't know…

WWE’s 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority began with two stadium shows in 2018 – the Greatest Royal Rumble and Crown Jewel – and it was recently announced that Super ShowDown will be the third major WWE event in the country.

Like the shows in 2018, the upcoming extravaganza has largely been built around legendary names from WWE’s past and present, with Triple H vs. Randy Orton and The Undertaker vs. Goldberg among the matches scheduled for Friday's event.

Due to the limited rights that women have in Saudi Arabia, WWE’s female Superstars did not compete at the Greatest Royal Rumble or Crown Jewel.

As things stand, Super ShowDown is also due to only consist of male Superstars, but Triple H and Stephanie McMahon have mentioned in media interviews that they hope that women will be able to compete in Saudi Arabia soon.

The heart of the matter

It has been widely reported that Natalya is making the trip to Saudi Arabia for Super ShowDown, and the former SmackDown Women’s champion all but confirmed the news by tweeting a picture of herself next to Renee Young on a plane before a “long flight”.

Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp has also reported that Alexa Bliss is travelling to Saudi Arabia, which has led many people to believe that we could see the first-ever WWE match in the country between two women.

That theory has been backed up by Wrestle Votes, who reported that WWE originally planned to book a match between Nia Jax and Natalya in Saudi Arabia before Jax’s recent injury.

What's next?

All eyes will be on Super ShowDown on Friday to see whether Natalya and Alexa Bliss will make history by competing in a match in Saudi Arabia.

WWE Super Showdown Natalya Alexa Bliss
