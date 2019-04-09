WWE Rumors: Two former World Champions set to leave WWE after WrestleMania losses

The MetLife Stadium looked fabulous under the bright lights of WrestleMania 35.

What's the story?

WrestleMania 35 is done and dusted and the WWE begins with a fresh slate with the fallout episodes of Raw and SmackDown.

However, two of the biggest names from Raw may not be featured on WWE TV for the foreseeable future. WrestlingInc reports that both Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey have not been advertised for any events after this week.

In case you didn't know...

Brock Lesnar and Ronda Rousey both had an unmemorable WrestleMania 35 as they lost their respective titles.

The Beast Incarnate kicked off the main show proceedings as he defended the Universal title against Seth Rollins. The match lasted for two minutes and thirty seconds as Rollins stunned Lesnar with a low blow followed by three consecutive Curb Stomps to get the successful pinfall and his first Universal Championship reign.

Rousey defended her strap in the main event of a laborious night when she took on Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair. The match sadly failed to live up to all the expectations as Rousey lost the match after a botchy cradle pin finish.

Now, there is only one question running through all our minds in the aftermath of the Show of Shows - what's next for the former Champions?

The heart of the matter

As per local listings, Lesnar has not been advertised for any WWE events going forward. The 2-time Universal Champion isn't even scheduled to be present on the upcoming episode of Raw in Brooklyn, New York.

Ronda Rousey, however, is expected to be on Raw but will not be making any more appearances as she intends on taking a break from wrestling. Additionally, she wants to be away from the public spotlight as she focuses on starting a family with Travis Browne.

However, she is signed to a two-year deal and should make her return from a hiatus sometime in the near future.

It should also be noted that Rousey reportedly broke her right hand during her WrestleMania title defense, which puts her Raw appearance in considerable doubt.

What's next?

As things stand, Lesnar has not renewed his contract with WWE and it may not happen either as the Beast Incarnate is widely-rumored to return to UFC for a super fight against UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier.

It would be interesting to see how WWE uses an apparently injured Rousey on Raw in a few hours. Also, will WWE address the botchy finish of the main event?

WWE has its task cut out for Raw.

