WWE Rumors: Two Superstars, including Xavier Woods, out until summer 2020

Xavier Woods is a six-time WWE Tag Team Champion

Xavier Woods joined WWE’s list of absentees recently when he suffered a serious Achilles injury during the company’s tour of Australia.

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson is reporting that WWE is not expecting the New Day member to return until the summer of 2020 at the earliest, which means Big E and Kofi Kingston will be without their fellow faction member for at least the next six months.

Meanwhile, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp is reporting via Fightful Select that, according to WWE’s internal injury list, Lars Sullivan also has an estimated return date of summer 2020.

Sapp clarified that WWE’s internal report can sometimes be inaccurate, while he revealed that Sullivan’s knee injury is “progressing slowly, even slower than some he’s experienced in the past”.

Xavier Woods’ WWE career in 2019

Excluding his Up Up Down Down YouTube channel, the WWE Universe is unlikely to see Xavier Woods on television again in the near future.

Prior to his injury, the six-time Tag Team Champion featured regularly on WWE programming throughout 2019, with one of his most notable moments coming in the build-up to WrestleMania 35 when he teamed with Big E to win a gauntlet match on SmackDown, earning Kofi Kingston a WWE Championship match against Daniel Bryan.

He also held the SmackDown Tag Team titles with Big E between July and September before they were defeated by The Revival at Clash of Champions.

Lars Sullivan’s WWE career in 2019

It looked as though Lars Sullivan was set to sky-rocket his way up the WWE card after attacking legends including Kurt Angle and Matt Hardy following his post-WrestleMania 35 main-roster debut.

However, just when it seemed that he might begin targeting new victims following his rivalry with Lucha House Party, “The Freak” disappeared from programming in June due to a knee injury and he has not been on WWE television since.

