WWE Rumors: Two WWE stars sign new deals despite reportedly asking to leave

Vince McMahon ultimately decides who stays and who goes in WWE

It is being reported by Pro Wrestling Sheet’s Ryan Satin that Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis have signed new contracts with WWE.

After AEW officially launched on January 1, the futures of several WWE Superstars appeared to be in doubt.

The Revival’s Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder reportedly asked for their releases after venting their frustration about WWE’s handling of the Raw tag team division, while it was widely reported that Mike Kanellis and Maria Kanellis had also asked to leave.

All four Superstars have appeared frequently on WWE television since then, with The Revival becoming two-time Raw Tag Team champions and the Kanellis’ featuring regularly on Tuesday nights on 205 Live.

In the case of Mike and Maria, their off-screen situation has even been incorporated into their on-screen storyline in recent weeks, with 205 Live General Manager Drake Maverick mentioning their contract status on the most recent airing of the cruiserweight-only show.

Maria also teased in a Twitter post on May 27 that both her and Mike were out of contract in three weeks. Although she later joked that she was referring to their gym memberships, PW Insider reported that their contracts were indeed due to run out in June.

Contracts are up in 3 weeks. Just saying... — MariaKanellisBennett (@MariaLKanellis) May 27, 2019

After months of speculation regarding their WWE futures, Ryan Satin is reporting that Mike and Maria Kanellis were both happy with WWE’s final offers and they have signed new multi-year deals with the company.

The contract length has not been revealed, but WWE has reportedly been offering five-year deals to talents in recent months.

With Maria Kanellis by his side, Mike Kanellis defeated The Brian Kendrick on 205 Live on May 28 and he is likely to become a challenger for the Cruiserweight Championship at some point by the end of the year. The Kanellis' have also recently been on the hunt for a new 205 Live General Manager to replace Drake Maverick, leading to speculation that WWE could give the role to Maria.