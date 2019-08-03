WWE Rumors: Underrated Superstar has impressed officials backstage; could get a push soon

Vince McMahon and Triple H.

What's the story?

There are many reasons why Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins have climbed up to the top of the WWE ladder while many others have struggled to move up the card. The former Shield members are thorough professionals who possess an incredible work ethic.

The moral of the story is that as long as you work hard backstage, WWE is bound to notice and give you a push.

Riddick Moss is following a similar pattern as according to WrestleVotes, the NXT Superstar has impressed many backstage officials with his work at the Performance Center and could be rewarded for his progress.

In case you didn't know...

After playing college football, Minnesota-born Riddick Moss turned his attention towards making a career in pro wrestling and was handed a WWE tryout in 2013, courtesy of his connection to Jim Ross.

He signed a developmental contract in the year 2014 and was sent to the Performance Center for further training. He made his in-ring debut in December that year under the moniker Digg Rawlis and enjoyed his first NXT TV appearance in May 2015.

As is the case with many up-and-coming talents, he was used as an enhancement talent until he was officially rebranded as Riddick Moss in August 2015. For the next couple of years, he formed a tag team with Tino Sabbatelli, who were collectively called 'God Gifted Athletes'.

Moss was forced to sit on the sidelines for a major part of 2018 after he suffered a torn Achilles tendon injury. After being repackaged earlier this year, he was paired with a new manager - Robert Strauss, formerly known as DJZ in Impact Wrestling.

Robert Strauss and Riddick Moss.

The heart of the matter

As per a good source close to WrestleVotes, the decision-makers in NXT see something big in Riddick Moss as he has the mindset and the work ethic of a true professional. He is expected to be an important feature of NXT TV if he continues in the same vein, which could mean a sustained push on the yellow brand.

WrestleVotes revealed:

Heard from a good source that Riddick Moss has stood out at the Performance Center as of late. His work ethic & mindset is that of a true professional. Those in power, within NXT see something in him. TBD if this translates to anything on TV but he is a crucial part of NXT / PC.

What's next?

NXT is already stacked with some of the best talents in the world and to stand out amongst them certainly deserves a pat on the back for the 29-year-old Moss. By the looks of it, the current career trajectory and his backstage efforts could yield fruitful results in the near future.