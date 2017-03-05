WWE Rumors: Undertaker expected to appear on Raw after WWE Fastlane?

The Undertaker is ready to return to WWE programming.

Will the “Deadman” grace RAW with his presence?

What’s the story?

Accoring to PWInsider, The Undertaker is set to return to WWE programming this Monday on the Raw after WWE Fastlane. His appearance on RAW with act as a catalyst to set up his Wrestlemania 33 match with former 3-time WWE Champion Roman Reigns. Reigns is an unpopular choice to face The Undertaker according to a large chunk of WWE’s fanbase but it will still be one of the marquee matches at this years ‘Mania.

In case you didn’t know...

The Undertaker took part in the 2017 Royal Rumble where he eliminated Goldberg before he himself was eliminated by the “Big Dog” Roman Reigns. Taker’s elimination was met by a volley of boos from the fans at the Alamodome in San Antonio who were only pacified once Randy Orton eliminated Reigns to win the Royal Rumble.

After Reigns eliminated ‘Taker, the “Deadman” stared at Reigns from ringside, indicating a Wrestlemania date between the two in April.

Undertaker has not appeared on WWE programming since the Rumble while Reigns has been in the midst of a feud with the “monster amongst men” Braun Strowman. Reigns and Strowman will face each other at WWE Fastlane tonight.

The heart of the matter

The rumour of ‘Taker’s impending return on RAW was broken by Mike Johnson of PWInsider. Johnson said that The Undertaker would make his WWE return on the RAW after Fastlane instead of at the PPV itself. Undertaker’s appearance on Monday will start off his feud with Roman Reigns as we well and truly head into Wrestlemania season.

What’s next?

Undertaker and Reigns will face each other at Wrestlemania 33 in one of the marquee bouts of the show. This may be Undertaker’s last Wrestlemania appearance although nothing has been officially announced so far, as far as his WWE future is concerned. ‘Taker didn’t look like he was in the best shape at the 2017 Royal Rumble which led to fans speculating that ‘Taker’s time in the squared circle may be coming to an end.

Sportskeeda’s take

Since this Wrestlemania may be The Undertaker’s last, he needed a Superstar from the current generation as his opponent and like it or not, Roman Reigns is a good choice since he is clearly earmarked to be the face of WWE in the future. However, if/when Reigns beats the Undertaker, WWE must capitalize on the heat it generates and turn Roman Reigns heel.