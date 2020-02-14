WWE Rumors - Unexpected backstage news on Becky Lynch's future in the company after WrestleMania

Becky Lynch and Vince McMahon.

While WrestleMania 36 is still a few months away, WWE has already begun planting the seeds for the all the top matches that will feature on the biggest card of the year.

Becky Lynch is widely expected to defend the RAW Women's Championship against Shayna Baszler and as revealed on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast, The Man could end up dropping the title to the Queen of Spades.

Tom Colohue and Korey Gunz spoke about the possible direction for the RAW Women's title on the podcast and Tom stated that he's heard talk of Lynch possibly going on a short hiatus with Seth Rollins after WrestleMania 36.

It was added that the only way to cement Baszler as a top talent on RAW would be for her to dethrone Lynch as the Champion and that can be booked at the Show of Shows in April.

While the rumors of Lynch taking a break from wrestling aren't concrete, there is a possibility that the company gives her some time off to recharge, and possibly get married to Rollins, before she returns in the summer.

Here's what Tom had to say on the latest Dropkick DiSKussions:

It’s definitely possible and I personally think it’s likely that Shayna Baszler will come out of WrestleMania as the RAW Women’s Champion. In the conference call earlier on with Triple H, he did say that Shayna Baszler was still technically an NXT talent but she was appearing on RAW in the same way as Rhea Ripley was appearing on RAW. The only way to make her concrete on RAW is to make her the RAW Women’s Champion.

There’s no one else left for Becky, at this point, by WrestleMania, we are talking about a year-long title reign. There are sub-sections of the fanbase who are starting to turn and starting to think that she’s over pushed. One way to sort of re-achieve parity is to have her lose at WrestleMania.

Advertisement

What we know is that it’s not going to be the main event. So it’s not the send-people-happy-home moment. She doesn’t need to win and she doesn’t really lose anything in a loss. And yeah, there are rumors now that both her and Seth may take some time away after WrestleMania to recharge, maybe go and get married, and to let the fans breathe a little bit because absence does make the heart grow fonder.

So we’ll see if that happens, that is only what I hear though it’s nothing concrete at the moment, I want to make that very clear. But it is what I’m starting to hear, so it would make sense for Becky to lose the title at WrestleMania and I think Baszler will make a really good heel champion because there are a lot of faces on RAW at the minute, and there are a lot of people that can be built up by challenging Shayna Baszler.