WWE Rumors - Unfortunate backstage reaction to empty arena matches revealed

WWE's empty arena experiment may not be going according to plan.

Forced by the global Coronavirus crisis, WWE has embraced the temporary empty arena era. Pro wrestling matches are just not the same without the fans in the stands, and that seemed to be evident from the matches that took place on SmackDown and RAW.

While SmackDown had some decent amount of in-ring time, WWE drastically cut down on the number matches for RAW as the latest episode of the Red Brand featured just one match that didn't last too long.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the post-RAW edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that based on how SmackDown panned out, the WWE felt that empty arena matches don't really work.

The backstage reaction to the SmackDown matches may have compelled the officials to book just one bout for RAW in which Rey Mysterio went over Andrade.

SmackDown kicked off with a tag team match between Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross and Sasha Banks & Bayley. The returning Jeff Hardy got a win over King Corbin while Daniel Bryan took on Cesaro in the third and final match of the night.

Here's what Meltzer had to share on the WOR:

If you watched RAW tonight, I'm sure many of you did, there was about four minutes of new wrestling on the show, maybe three minutes. There was one match that was broken up by a commercial. They felt from the SmackDown show that this empty arena match stuff doesn't work, and I think it doesn't work if you do long matches with people who aren't great.

WWE aired the Men's Royal Rumble match on the most recent episode of RAW to make up for the lack of new matches. The show also had segments featuring The Undertaker, Stone Cold Steve Austin and Edge and while it wasn't the greatest of episodes, it was the best WWE could offer considering the prevailing conditions.

The unfavourable reaction to the empty arena matches has cast doubts on how WWE will treat WrestleMania, which will also happen inside the Performance Center.

