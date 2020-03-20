WWE Rumors - Unfortunate backstage reaction to historic WrestleMania 36 changes

The forced WrestleMania 36 changes have not been well-received backstage.

WWE has a plan of action to deal with this unprecedented situation.

The talents are unsurprisingly not happy with the changes

WrestleMania 36 will emanate from the Performance Center without the fans in attendance and it will be a historic two-day event that will begin on April 4th and end the following day.

The coronavirus outbreak has led to the cancellation or postponement of various major sporting events around the globe, however, Vince McMahon and his company are committed to delivering a WrestleMania show on the stipulated date.

WWE has had to make unheard-of changes to the original WrestleMania plans and the reactions from the talents backstage have been unfavourable, to say the least.

Tom Colohue opened up about the backstage reaction to the WrestleMania changes on the latest edition of Sportskeeda's Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with host Korey Gunz.

The locker room is understandably quite upset about the unforeseen decision to go ahead with WrestleMania at the PC. While the Superstars understand that the move has been taken to protect thousands of fans from possibly getting infected, they are unfortunately not happy that the biggest event of the year had to be affected by the pandemic.

The talents who were either set to be involved in their first WrestleMania or were returning for their first 'Mania after a long time are said to be disappointed by how the situation has panned out.

It was also revealed that WWE will conduct meetings with the talents in Orlando, Florida, a mini quarantine of sorts, which would be done to dispel any fears that could be prevalent in the locker room.

Tom had the following to say on the new Dropkick DiSKussions episode:

Negative, I got to say, there was certainly a lot of understanding because it's very hard for anyone in that locker room or in fact any one of us acting as pundits to come in and say, 'this would have been better or this would have been better.' Their objective here was safeguarding as many people as possible.

Nearly a 100,000 people would have been at that show, so there is certainly understanding, but the performers unfortunately simply aren't happy with the situation. It was a bit of a shock decision to them, and there are also some people, either it's their first WrestleMania or their first WrestleMania back, and it's not they were dreaming of, it's not what they were hoping for and to have such a big event, of all the events that it could happen, WrestleMania, the biggest event of the year, people are quite understandably upset about this decision.

We are currently in discomforting times and WWE, as well as AEW, have to be given props for trying to put on shows for the fans. However, did WWE make the right call by not postponing WrestleMania 36? How will the biggest PPV event of the WWE be without the most important recipe to the success of the show - the fans?