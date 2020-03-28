WWE Rumors - Unfortunate news about Money in the Bank 2020 revealed

Money in the Bank.

The coronavirus pandemic's effects on WWE and its operations have been unparalleled. WrestleMania will take place inside the empty Performance Center for the first time and it's surely going to make for an odd viewing experience.

The company has pre-taped WrestleMania and the shows until the event, however, what's in store for the WWE after the mega event is done and dusted?

As revealed by Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue on the latest Dropkick DiSKussions podcast with Korey Gunz, WWE is considering postponing the Money in the Bank PPV, which is scheduled to happen on May 10th in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Money in Bank ladder matches contain multiple superstars and that would go against the restrictions that have been imposed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

WWE is trying to not have more than eight people in and around each other and they would be forced to push the MITB 2020 PPV to a later date.

WWE does plan on continuing with their regular schedule with the exception of Money in the Bank and it will be interesting to how the company manages to produce new content in the existing circumstances.

Here is what Tom revealed on the Dropkick DiSKussions podcast:

But the plan is to continue full steam ahead with one notable exception and that is that they may have to postpone the Money in the Bank PPV because of how many wrestlers would be involved in that ladder match.

At the moment, they work under eight people. They would want to continue with that. They would need more cameramen based on the number of people involved. They have to keep track of them, it's not like two people are going to be in the ring in a tag match they'd have to worry about the people outside. They are thinking ahead to Money in the Bank and what they have to do for that. Postponement is something they are considering, just moving it to later in the calendar year because it's not like a WrestleMania. You can move it about.

The men's and women's Battle Royals won't take place at this year's WrestleMania for obvious reasons.

Money in the Bank may also have to suffer from the rules that are currently in place to avoid the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

