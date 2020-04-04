WWE Rumors - Unfortunate update on Hulk Hogan

The Hulkster is set to join the Hall of Fame class of 2020 as part of the nWo

Hulk Hogan is one of the biggest legends in the world of wrestling and has many iconic WrestleMania moments over the course of his career.

There had been various reports suggesting that Hulk Hogan is going to be a part of WrestleMania this year as well. However, unfortunately, as per The Observer, these reports are untrue and The Hulkster was not part of the tapings for WrestleMania 36.

Here is what Cagesideseats has stated:

According to the Observer, talk of Hulk Hogan appearing at WrestleMania 36 is untrue in the sense that he wasn’t there for any tapings on location. He could be edited in some other way, however.

Hulk Hogan is a former 6-time WWE Champion and is considered the biggest star of the 80s in WWE. Not only is Hulk Hogan a WWE Hall-of-Famer but has also been part of other promotions such as Impact Wrestling and WCW in the past.

The Iconic veteran is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame yet again as part of the class of 2020 along with his members of the nWo faction - Kevin Nash, Razor Ramon, and X-Pac; making him a 2-time Hall of Famer.

Hulk Hogan at WrestleMania

There had been a report suggesting that Hulk Hogan would be appearing at this year's WrestleMania as part of Christian's talk show segment called the Peep Show. However, those rumors have been curtailed and it is being stated that Hulk Hogan was not part of the tapings.

However, since this year's WrestleMania is coming to the fans under special circumstances there may be a slight chance that the Hulk may appear on the show via a pre-taped segment from another location.

WrestleMania 36

This year's WrestleMania will be taking place in front of no live audience due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic. The current situation has led to multiple plans being changed by the WWE including replacing Roman Reigns with Braun Strowman in the Universal Championship match against Goldberg.

It is possible that WWE's original plan was to have Hulk Hogan be part of WrestleMania in person, but with Hulk Hogan's age and health conditions, it is certainly a wise decision to have The Hulkster not be part of the show.

There will be a plethora of matches that will be taking place, however, as the WrestleMania of this year is a two-day event with roughly 8 matches per night.