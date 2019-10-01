WWE Rumors: Unfortunate update on Michael Cole and another veteran's future with the company

Michael Cole is one of Vince McMahon's favorites

We have entered a new era in WWE as could be gauged from this week's RAW. Not only did the 'season premiere' of Monday Night RAW feature a new set, but it also debuted a brand new commentary team featuring Vic Joseph, Dio Madden, and Hall of Famer Jerry 'The King' Lawler in place of the old team of Michael Cole, Corey Graves and Renee Young.

However, as per a statement issued by WWE itself, RAW's previous announce team will move to SmackDown from this week, as the show moves to the FOX network.

Unfortunately, current SmackDown play-by-play announcer Tom Phillips was without a role after the new commentary teams were announced. As per some reports, it was revealed that Phillips will assume the role of a producer backstage.

However, Cagesideseats has reported that WWE eventually plans to replace Michael Cole with Tom Phillips on SmackDown:

Tom Phillips will be working backstage for now. There’s been talk he will eventually replace Michael Cole on SmackDown, however.

Jerry Lawler to be replaced as well

Talking about the current RAW team, there were speculations that Jerry Lawler is only a temporary member and will soon be replaced. Dave Meltzer ratified these statements while appearing on the Saturday Night's Main Event podcast. He stated that Nigel McGuinness will likely replace The King.

What will happen to Michael Cole?

Michael Cole has become an integral part of WWE's announce team and he is also referred to as the voice of WWE for his long and illustrious career in the announce booth.

Not only has Cole been a staple of WWE's commentary team, but he has also performed as an in-ring competitor for a brief time. It is not clear as of now if Cole will be given a backstage role after being replaced or if he will be saying goodbye to WWE.

