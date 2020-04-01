WWE Rumors - Unhappy backstage reaction to The Undertaker's RAW promo

This week's go-home RAW opened with The Undertaker cutting one of his best promos in years. It was refreshing to see The Deadman ditch his usual verbatim to portray a character that seemed to be The American Badass, The Phenom and Mark Calaway all rolled into one fine blend.

While the captivating pre-taped promo got positive reactions from the fans, some of the lines from it reportedly rubbed a few people internally in the company the wrong way.

That is a very common reaction. Internally it rubbed a number of people that way as well. https://t.co/k2UdfkOO3f — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 31, 2020

Dave Meltzer revealed on Twitter that there may be people behind the scenes who may not have been happy with a particular statement made by The Undertaker.

The line in question was about Undertaker claiming that AJ Styles chose not to come to WWE when The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Shawn Michaels, Booker T, Mick Foley, Edge, and various other veterans were are the top of their game. The Undertaker said that Styles knew he couldn't hang with the aforementioned legends and waited until they were all gone.

The line implied that the talents of this era weren't on the same level as their predecessors. Meltzer also noted that Vince McMahon approved every word in the promo.

100%. Vince approved every word. https://t.co/IimymU2qkS — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) March 31, 2020

Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez even spoke about the line on the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio and they were quite critical about it.

Meltzer: Did you know the message that said?

Alvarez: That every single guy in that locker room today is a geek,

Meltzer: Yeah, it's like we got a bunch of second-raters and all the stars were the guys from 2003.

Alvarez: Yes, I was appalled by that line.

Meltzer: I thought it was so stupid because that's the exact last thing you want to say.

Alvarez: And unfortunately it's what the fans believe. Those guys were the real stars.

Meltzer: That's why it's so bad. Duh! That's why you have Bill Goldberg in the main event at WrestleMania this year instead of Bray Wyatt.

Despite the apparent dig at the current roster, The Undertaker's promo was really well done and it added some much-needed heat to his WrestleMania storyline with AJ Styles.