WWE Rumors: Upcoming WWE Draft not expected to see "sweeping changes"

The 2019 WWE draft may not include many changes on the night

It has been revealed that WWE will be airing another draft following SmackDown's debut on the Fox Network next month, and even though annual drafts traditionally mean that there will be wholesale changes for both the Raw, SmackDown and 205 Live brands, this may not be the case for this year's draft according to an exclusive report.

Sweeping changes are not expected

Tom Colohue of Sportskeeda recently took to Twitter to explain that according to sources within WWE, the last Superstar Shakeup a few months ago was done with a view to SmackDown's move over to Fox, which means that the upcoming draft may not see as many moves as many fans expect.

Colohue went on to explain that by "sweeping changes" he means that there aren't expected to be a lot of changes, but there could be some big names making the switch of brand.

SmackDown Live's move over to Fox

SmackDown Live makes the move over to the Fox Network on October 4th and WWE has already revealed that their 2019 Draft will take place the following week on October 11th and conclude on the episode of Monday Night Raw the following week on October 14th.

There have been a number of rumors about faces who could be joining SmackDown Live as part of their move to Fox, including Brock Lesnar and even current Raw commentator Renee Young. This draft is being treated like a real sporting event by the company which means that even if there aren't many moves being made on the night, it definitely isn't an event to be missed.

