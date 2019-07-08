×
WWE Rumors: Update on Aleister Black's expected Extreme Rules Opponent 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Rumors
781   //    08 Jul 2019, 23:17 IST

Aleister Black has been waiting for a challenge ever since his move to SmackDown Live back in April
What's the story?

Aleister Black hasn't wrestled a match since his switch over to SmackDown Live back in April because he's been waiting for someone to "knock on his door" a knock that came a few weeks ago on SmackDown Live and will now lead to a match at Extreme Rules.

In case you didn't know...

Aleister Black is a former NXT Champion and even though he was originally moved over to Raw in the Superstar Shake-up, the company decided to bring him back to SmackDown Live and he's reportedly been working on his promos backstage with Paul Heyman.

Black was waiting for someone to knock on his door for a number of weeks, but after the knock finally came, the opponent apparently left before he could see who it was. Although, WWE did announce that his Extreme Rules opponent will be revealed this week on SmackDown Live.

The heart of the matter

It was reported a few weeks ago that Aleister Black's opponent was expected to be Cesaro, even though he's a Raw superstar. WrestleVotes has since updated their original report to state that this could still be the case, but since Eric Bischoff is expected to be in charge of SmackDown Live in the coming weeks and Paul Heyman could be taking the reins on Raw, this original match could have changed.

What's next?

WWE has already announced that Black's opponent will be announced this Tuesday night as part of the show so it will be interesting to see if Cesaro is the man who's chosen to take up the position.

Do you think Cesaro will face Aleister Black at Extreme Rules? Have your say in the comments section below...

Tags:
WWE SmackDown Cesaro Aleister Black
