WWE Rumors: Update on Bobby Lashley & Braun Strowman injuries after Raw explosion

Braun Strowman sent Bobby Lashley through an LED wall

What's the story?

The Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer is reporting that Bobby Lashley and Braun Strowman are not injured following their explosive segment on the July 1 episode of WWE Raw.

In case you didn't know…

Following various tests of strength in recent weeks on Raw, the next chapter in the Bobby Lashley vs. Braun Strowman rivalry saw the two men compete in a Falls Count Anywhere match on the first episode of Raw since Paul Heyman was named the brand’s new Executive Director.

The match quickly moved out into the crowd before both men made their way to the entrance area, where Strowman charged Lashley through an LED wall, causing multiple explosions, and the referee brought an early end to the physical encounter.

WWE’s cameras showed the two rivals leaving the arena in ambulances and it was later reported by WWE.com that Strowman had suffered a separated pelvis and ruptured spleen.

Lashley provided a video update on Twitter before Tuesday’s episode of SmackDown Live, in which he promised to send Strowman to a morgue, as opposed to a hospital, when they next see each other.

The heart of the matter

Writing in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that “neither Bobby Lashley nor Braun Strowman are injured” following their collision on Raw.

He added that the segment took place to make wrestling seem “cool”, while Strowman could potentially be written off WWE television as part of the storyline.

“This was all about opening the show with explosions and making younger viewers think wrestling is cool. If Strowman has to be kept out a few weeks for this storyline to play out, so be it.”

What's next?

Given that Bobby Lashley is planning to send Braun Strowman to a morgue, it is safe to assume that this rivalry will continue when “The Monster Among Men” makes his return to WWE television.