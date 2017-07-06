From the WWE Rumor Mill: Update on details behind Mauro Ranallo’s exit and return

Welcome back, Mauro Ranallo.

Mamma mia!

What’s the story?

As reported by the Wrestling Observer, more details have supposedly been released in regards to Mauro Ranallo’s exit and subsequent return to WWE. The play-by-play commentator is back with the company, this time down in developmental with the always popular NXT brand.

In case you didn’t know...

Many rumours were circulating regarding Mauro’s exit, with the popular opinion being that it had something to do with the supposed bullying from John Bradshaw Layfield aka JBL. Whatever the case may have been Ranallo continued to go about his own business outside of wrestling, announcing both boxing and MMA contests over the last few months.

The heart of the matter

Mauro is now signed to a two-year contract with WWE NXT and will be reporting directly to Triple H and Michael Cole. He has his own studio in Los Angeles in which he can edit his commentary, meaning that he doesn’t have to fly to Florida or Connecticut to do so.

What’s next?

Given that Mauro will only be working 18-20 dates a year as opposed to 75-80 like he was with SmackDown Live, his next venture will probably be MMA or boxing related. Many fans are eagerly anticipating the Mayweather vs. McGregor fight with Mauro being reported to be one of the leading American commentators associated with the bout.

Author’s take

Whatever the case may be surrounding the JBL ordeal, the most important thing is that Mauro is back on our television screens. Sure we’d like to see JBL receive the proper punishment if he’s found guilty of these bullying charges, but right now we should just count ourselves lucky as fans that we get to hear Ranallo commentating for WWE once again.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com