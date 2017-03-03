WWE Rumors: Update on Elias Samson's main roster debut

Is The Drifter on his way to Raw or SmackDown Live?

Will The Drifter ever get over with the crowd?

What's the story?

As reported by Wrestling Inc, Elias Samson was reportedly set to debut on the main roster months ago until he suffered a broken ankle. Samson appears set to be leaving NXT after losing a "Loser Leaves NXT" match against Kassius Ohno on the last set of NXT tapings.

In case you didn't know...

Samson has been a part of the WWE for over three years now, and in that time hasn't really made the impact that he would've desired. He was re-packaged with The Drifter gimmick back in the summer of 2015, and ever since then has just been floating around NXT without any real purpose. Now, however, it seems as if he may well be destined for the big time.

Also read: NXT- 5 Points to Note: March 1, 2017

Heart of the matter

As reported by Dave Meltzer, in the latest issue of The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Samson was indeed set to move up onto the main roster before breaking his ankle in June. Since his recent match against Ohno, he's worked one match and that was a live event in Miami when he performed under a mask as El Vagabondo.

Samson needs to find a certain spark

What's next?

It's a case of wait and see now for Samson, as he'll likely be forced to wait until the Raw or SmackDown Live after WrestleMania before making his debut on the main roster. Given how many rumours are swirling around about potential returns, it's still 50-50 as to whether or not we'll actually see Samson in the next month or so on television.

Sportskeeda's take

We don't really put much credibility into either Meltzer's stories or the character of Elias Samson. The Drifter hasn't done much to make us believe that he's a main roster level guy, but perhaps he'll just end up being a jobber to the stars and another body to use in battle royals.

If that's the case, the blue brand would probably be the best way to go with him as they need some more numbers in comparison to Monday Night Raw.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com