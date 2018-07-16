Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE Rumors: Update on Hulk Hogan's Status with WWE

Simon Cotton
ANALYST
News
1.43K   //    16 Jul 2018, 03:22 IST

HULKAMANIA
HULKAMANIA

What's the story?

With news of Hulk Hogan being reinstated to the WWE Hall of Fame, wrestling fans were wondering if this was a precursor to Hogan's immediate return.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news.

However, WWE has confirmed that they have not signed Hogan to any contract.

In case you didn't know

Hogan was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2005, but was removed ten years later after audio was released of him using racial slurs.

WWE announced Hogan's reinstatement to the WWE Hall of Fame on Sunday afternoon saying that his "second chance" was given to him after "numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake."

The heart of the matter

Hogan took to Twitter following his reinstatement and told fans that he was backstage at Extreme Rules to officially apologize to the members of the WWE roster.

The belief is that Hogan could return to TV, but the report from PWInsider said that Hogan wasn't signed to any WWE contract as of Sunday, July 15 when news of his Hall of Fame reinstatement broke.

Prior to the racial slurs being leaked, Hogan was signed to a legend's contract and was a judge for Tough Enough in the summer of 2015. He was be replaced by The Miz as a Tough Enough judge after being fired by the company.

What's next?

Though he has not been signed to a contract yet, WWE would more than likely want Hogan to return to television at some point.

With the 1000th episode of SmackDown coming up in October, the company could have Hogan return on the Blue Brand since he spent more time on that program than Raw.

WWE may be taking their time bringing back Hogan to the company to prevent a swarm of backlash from those offended by the news, but that is pure speculation.

