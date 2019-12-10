WWE Rumors: Update on more Superstars possibly being released (Exclusive)

Luke Harper is one of four Superstars to receive his release

WWE has released Sin Cara, Luke Harper and The Ascension’s Konnor and Viktor over the last few days, leading to speculation that we could see more Superstars depart the company in the near future.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda’s Dropkick DiSKussions, Tom Colohue told host Korey Gunz that there are some “unvalued” people within WWE who now believe that they have a chance of being granted their release.

“From what I can tell, there are a small number of people who are now looking at this as an opportunity to potentially get released, but when it comes to things like this, we’ll have to wait and see.

“There are a number of people that the WWE will not let go and there are a number of people who they won’t let go because they are too valuable, whereas at the moment the people who were released were considered not valuable enough.

“So I think people who feel themselves that they are not too valued or do not feel valuable will be looking at this as an opportunity, and that’s the information that I’ve been getting.”

Who could follow Luke Harper & Co. out of WWE?

After the announcement that four Superstars had been allowed to leave WWE, many fans were expecting Mike Kanellis to become the fifth person to be granted his release.

Kanellis, along with his wife Maria, signed a new long-term contract in the summer, but he wrote on Twitter in October that he had asked to leave the company after growing frustrated with his lack of opportunities.

Oney Lorcan also requested his release in October, according to PW Insider, but he tweeted recently that he has signed a new contract with WWE.