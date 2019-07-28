WWE Rumors: Update on Ruby Riott's expected return date from injury

Ruby Riott

What's the story?

WWE Superstar Ruby Riott suffered a serious injury to her shoulder and had a bilateral injury. She went through shoulder surgery to fix it and the surgery was successful. It was then announced that Ruby Riott's injury would keep her out of action indefinitely.

Fightful Select posted an update where a return date was reported as the time that Ruby Riott is expected to return. It is expected that she should be back around time for the 2020 Royal Rumble.

In case you didn't know...

The Riott Squad was apparently broken up during the 2019 Superstar Shake-Up which saw Liv Morgan drafted to SmackDown Live. Very soon after that, Ruby Riott went off-television to have surgery on her shoulder for her bilateral injury.

The surgery was successful, however, it appeared there was another surgery on her left shoulder due. At that time, it was not known how long Ruby Riott would be out of action with her injuries.

Sarah Logan has been in a feud against Dana Brooke, but neither of them has appeared regularly on WWE RAW.

Liv Morgan, on the other hand, lost a match to Charlotte Flair and promised to return to the ring with a whole new look and be herself.

The heart of the matter

The update according to Fightful, states that Ruby Riott is not expected back to wrestle this year. If she has no set-backs, they expect her to return to WWE in time for Royal Rumble 2020.

At this point, it is not known whether she will reform the Riott Squad when she returns. Being a promising Superstar in the Women's Division in WWE, she might be given a push when she returns.

What's next?

We at Sportskeeda wish Ruby Riott a speedy recovery. Hopefully, she will be able to make a surprise return at the WWE Women's Royal Rumble match in 2020.