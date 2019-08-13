WWE Rumors: Update on Rusev and Lana's WWE status

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 1.02K // 13 Aug 2019, 06:04 IST

Might we have seen the last of Rusev and Lana?

It's been quite a while since we last saw Rusev and Lana in a WWE ring, and now we know why.

It hasn't been Rusev Day or Lana Day for a few months now, and it seems like that's because they're currently taking a break from WWE and are considering what they want to do next, as per Dave Meltzer.

They are on a break. Not sure about what they want to do next. https://t.co/KDZTmlxIMw — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) August 12, 2019

Meltzer also commented back in June that Rusev's contract expires pretty soon, but that WWE could freeze his contract while he's taking time away from the company.

I think his deal is up relatively soon, I heard. Nothing confirmed. We know he’s not happy because he’s not there and he asked for a leave of absence. That may mean that they’re going to freeze him [his contract] while he does that [takes time off]. Him leaving would not surprise me at all.

When was the last Rusev Day?

Well, let's just say it was quite a while ago. June 7th, to be precise. Way back at Super Show-Down in Saudi Arabia. Rusev was last seen in the 51-Man Battle Royal, but that was a rare appearance as the Bulgarian Brute had last appeared on May 17th before then, and has been posted missing since. Before that, Rusev had been teaming up with Shinsuke Nakamura, who has now reverted to his original role as a singles competitor and currently holds the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

As for Lana, the Ravishing Russian has not been featured since WrestleMania where she competed in the Women's WrestleMania Battle Royal Match. Before that, her last prominent storyline was teaming with Rusev to face Zelina Vega and Andrade - way back at SummerSlam 2018.

