WWE Rumors: Update on Sasha Banks' WWE status

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE TV ever since she walked out after WrestleMania. The former WWE Women's champion has informed the company she wants to leave but WWE are not willing to let go of her.

Rumours suggested that WWE Creative wanted her to return at WWE Money in the Bank and win the contract. However, things did not pan out that way and her best friend, Bayley ended up winning it.

Brad Shepard on Oh, You Didn’t Know Podcast has an update on the situation has reports that nothing has changed between the two parties. He even reports that Banks and WWE are no longer talking as well.

Bayley and Banks were crowned the first ever WWE Women's Tag Team Champions at the Elimination Chamber but were told to drop the titles to The IIconics at WrestleMania. Both the stars did not take it well and were reportedly upset with the booking.

Banks walked out on WWE and asked for her release. However, WWE have held on so far and are treating this as a sabbatical.

Talking about the Sasha Banks's situation, Brad Shepard on Oh, You Didn’t Know Podcast said the following on today's show:

“The company originally wanted to place Sasha in that [Money In The Bank] match and have her win, but that didn’t happen. The situation with Sasha was quiet as of last week and she’s still expected to remain in the company and eventually return as I’ve reported.”

WWE are reportedly still hopeful on convincing her to return but the two sides are not in touch right now.

There is not return date for Banks just yet but with Bayley having the title, it might not be long before she return to attack her best friend.