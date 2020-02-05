WWE Rumors - Update on Sting's possible in-ring return at Super ShowDown

Sting is a WWE Hall of Famer

PW Insider’s Mike Johnson is reporting that talks have died down over Sting possibly returning to WWE at the Super ShowDown event in Saudi Arabia on February 27.

It was reported by Johnson shortly before the 2020 Royal Rumble that several sources had confirmed talk that the Hall of Famer could make an appearance at Super ShowDown, possibly even as an in-ring competitor.

However, he has now revealed that there appears to have been a change of direction.

“As noted several weeks ago in The Elite section of PWInsider.com, there had been a push for Sting to be used at the 2/27 event, but as of last night, we are told those talks have died down.”

Sting's current WWE status

Sting announced during his 2016 WWE Hall of Fame induction that he has officially retired as an in-ring performer after a 31-year career, meaning his final match came against Seth Rollins at Night of Champions in September 2015.

Since then, there has been a lot of talk about the 60-year-old possibly returning for one final match, with The Undertaker – a man he has never faced – often touted as a possible opponent.

The man himself said on a 2019 episode of ‘WWE Untold’ on the WWE Network that he feels physically capable of competing in a match against The Undertaker, but the decision is ultimately down to ‘Taker, Vince McMahon and Triple H.

"You know if everything lines up just right. Vince, Triple H, ‘Taker, and Sting, maybe we could do this. Maybe we could just do a little, let’s just do a face-off. Let’s get you guys involved in this or that. So maybe I could do it. Maybe I could do that. I don’t know, again, if it’s just ego and pride or whatever, but I feel like I could do it all these years later."

