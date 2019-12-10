WWE Rumors: Update on the future of the Sin Cara character (Exclusive)

Sin Cara is no longer a WWE Superstar

The man behind the Sin Cara character, Jorge Arias (aka Hunico), was released from his WWE contract on December 8.

Given that Arias was the second person to portray Sin Cara in WWE, following Luis Urive (2011-2014), there has been a lot of discussion on social media over the last two days that the company could ask a different Superstar to play the masked character.

However, speaking to Korey Gunz on the latest episode of Dropkick DiSKussions, Sportskeeda’s Tom Colohue confirmed that WWE has no plans to revive the Sin Cara gimmick with a new performer.

“The reason that we’re looking at it that Sin Cara has been released, rather than the actual person under the mask, is that the experiment is over. They brought Sin Cara in, initially in a tag team with Rey Mysterio, to be the next big deal, as it were, to be the next big Mexican sensation, and it just never happened.”

Colohue added that WWE has not put much focus on Sin Cara’s storylines in recent years, hence why they are not interested in keeping the character.

“WWE has not put over the man beneath the mask. There was no value in them keeping the man or the mask.”

Sin Cara’s career in 2019

In June 2019, Sin Cara returned from a one-year absence by competing in the 51-man Battle Royal at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia.

Following the 2019 draft in October, the former NXT Tag Team Champion briefly feuded with Andrade on RAW, losing two one-on-one matches before teaming with Carolina in another losing effort against Andrade and Zelina Vega.

His final match for the company ended in defeat against Drew McIntyre on an episode of RAW in November.