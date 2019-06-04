×
WWE Rumors: Updated backstage news about WWE Superstars' reaction to Jon Moxley podcast

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
News
1.93K   //    04 Jun 2019, 08:04 IST

Image result for wwe writer's meeting

What's the story?

AEW Superstar Jon Moxley's podcast with Chris Jericho sent shockwaves across the pro wrestling industry as the wrestler formerly known as Dean Ambrose in WWE lifted the lid on how WWE works backstage, especially Vince McMahon's creative process.

Now, Fightful have revealed the reaction of wrestlers and backstage personnel to the interview with Jericho.

In case you didn't know...

Following his appearance at AEW's Double or Nothing, following which it was confirmed that he had been signed with the new pro wrestling promotion, Jon Moxley was interviewed by Chris Jericho for his Talk Is Jericho podcast.

A frustrated Moxley revealed the creative process backstage in WWE, specifically Vince McMahon's creative process, and how it drove him out of WWE. Moxley left WWE after his contract expired in April, and is now confirmed to wrestle in AEW, apart from indie shows and NJPW as well.

The heart of the matter

Fightful spoke to wrestlers and backstage personnel recently who revealed that they too felt the same way as Moxley about WWE's creative process, and said that it "broke their heart", but they were glad it was told.

The report also said that one Superstar revealed to Fightful that they too will be leaving WWE once their contract expires and that Vince McMahon is "tough to gain access to". Another Superstar said that Moxley's interview is more valid than that of CM Punk following his exit from WWE.

The general consensus is that writers and wrestlers are glad Moxley's interview came out and what he said was true. They too are frustrated by the creative process and Vince McMahon and that the writers fear that they will lose their job if they go against WWE's Chairman.

What's next?

It is unlikely that WWE and Vince McMahon will change the way the creative process is done.

Tags:
Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley")
WWE Rumors: Backstage reaction to Jon Moxley's interview on "Talk is Jericho" revealed
RELATED STORY
