WWE Rumors: Velveteen Dream has backstage heat following Twitter plea to 'call him up'

Daniel Wood
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
293   //    21 Dec 2018, 10:45 IST
This isn't the first time Dream's pleas to be called up have got him in trouble!

What's the story?

NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream seems to have gotten himself in hot water with senior WWE officials after taking to Twitter to urge his fans to spam the WWE in order to get himself called up to the main roster, in now deleted tweets.

In case you didn't know...

On Monday Night Raw as part of the big shakeup following a slump in the ratings, several NXT call-ups were announced including Heavy Machinery, Lacey Evans, Nikki Cross, EC3 and Lars Sullivan.

Read Also: Five things you need to know about Velveteen Dream

Many were surprised Velveteen Dream wasn't called up, including Dream himself who took to Twitter to encourage fans to help him join the list of call-ups. He tweeted the following,

It’s Not His (Vince’s)
Call 2 Make
It’s URs,
So let ur voices B heard….
#CallDREAMUp
The heart of the matter

The above 'tweet' is just a quote because Velveteen Dream subsequently deleted it, something that Ryan Satin of Pro Wrestling Sheet noted

It seems that the tweets landed Dream in trouble as Dave Meltzer indicates in the recent Wrestling Observer Newsletter,

"Evidently Velveteen Dream got in some hot water after he wasn’t called up, telling people on Twitter to voice their disapproval to the WWE Twitter account. He quickly took down those tweets."

What's next?

Dream is one of the more prolific and entertaining WWE wrestlers on Twitter and often uses his account to further storylines and campaign for himself. This isn't the first time his social media activity has landed him in trouble and won't be the last.

As for his main roster call-up? Well, I can only assume that it's coming. Personally, however, I'd prefer if he stays in NXT for a while longer so that he can win the title down there. That being said there seems to be a queue of deserving NXT champions that are yet to win the belt.

Do you think Velveteen Dream should be called up? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!

