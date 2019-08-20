WWE Rumors: Veteran rejects offer to return to the company after 29 years and signs with AEW

Lennard Surrao FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER Rumors 2.46K // 20 Aug 2019, 17:18 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Vince McMahon and Cody Rhodes.

AEW beats WWE to an important signing

The war is on between WWE and AEW. There is no other way of describing the current landscape of the pro wrestling industry.

All Elite Wrestling is looking to give the fans a viable alternative, a luxury that hasn't been experienced since WCW's demise.

AEW is making all the right noises by getting in skilled in-ring talents and supporting staff members who can help them compete with Vince McMahon's company. It was reported earlier in the week via PWInsider that AEW had signed Tony Schiavone to a deal. However, they faced stiff competition from WWE for the veteran announcer's signature.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the post-Raw edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio that Vince McMahon's company had talks with Tony Schiavone with regards to a return, however, AEW swiftly brokered a deal before anything substantial could happen on WWE's side.

They (WWE) were in talks in the last week with Tony Schiavone. Tony thought that in the way he left WWE, whatever it was like 20...when did he leave WWE? That's like in the 90s, so what 25 years ago? He thought that the way he left, he could never go back and then they were like clamouring for him. They had no interest in him when WCW went down. There was no interest in bringing in Tony Schiavone into WWF and they never did.

Now! Now there is interest in him because they knew AEW had interest in him. So the deal with Schiavone is, he's going to be with AEW. They worked out a deal with Major League Wrestling. He will still be with Major League Wrestling as well. So that's how that deal is going to work and that's the Schiavone deal.

Tony Schiavone's history

Schiavone is famously remembered for being the voice of WCW during the iconic Monday Night Wars. The legendary announcer spent one year with the WWE in 1989 before signing up with WCW. Schiavone later revealed that leaving WWE was a huge career mistake.

Professionally, the controversial WWE departure didn't prove to be his downfall as he made a name for himself in WCW, where his exaggerated style of commentary made the promotion seem like a big deal.

After WCW folded, Schiavone took a break from pro wrestling and has dabbled in play-by-play commentary, writing and coverage-related roles in Baseball and Football.

Advertisement

He made a comeback to wrestling by joining Major League Wrestling (MLW) as a colour commentator and has been working for the promotion ever since.

What's next for Schiavone?

The veteran announcer's reported deal with AEW would allow him to work with MLW as well. While the exact nature of his role in AEW has been kept a secret, he should ideally take his place in the commentary booth.