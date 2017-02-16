WWE Rumors: Victoria returning to WWE at WrestleMania 33?

Is the former WWE Women's Champion on her way back?

16 Feb 2017

Is the Vicious Vixen on her way back?

What’s the story?

Mickie James may not be the only former WWE Women’s Champion making a return to WWE in 2017. The generally reliable Wrestling Observer Newsletter has reported that the company may have contacted Victoria about a return for WrestleMania 33, hinting that some sort of multi-woman match may be in the offing for the Show of Shows.

Victoria herself is yet to comment on the rumours but has spoken of a desire to return to WWE in the past, most recently with the return of the brand split in the summer of 2016. Victoria’s last WWE appearance came in the battle royal at WrestleMania XXV to crown a Miss WrestleMania, won by Santina Marella of all people.

In case you didn’t know...

Victoria (real name Lisa Marie Varon) was plucked out of obscurity to become one of the most respected female wrestlers in the entire industry, way back in 2000. Victoria was spotted in the gym by none other than Chyna, who suggested that she should look into the wacky world of professional wrestling.

In no time Varon soon found herself on television portraying the leader of The Godfather’s ‘Hos’, before being sent to developmental to learn how to work. Victoria returned to television and became an integral part of the women’s division, winning the Women’s Championship on two occasions and famously defeating Molly Holly at WrestleMania XX in a Hair vs. Title match.

After leaving WWE in 2009, Victoria turned up in TNA as Tara, where she would go on to become a five-time TNA Knockouts Champion and one-time Knockouts Tag Team Champion, before leaving the company in 2013.

The heart of the matter

The women’s revolution continues to gain pace in the WWE, but it unlikely that enough strides have been made for the women to be featured in anything other than a couple of multi-woman matches at the Show of Shows.

The current rumour has the RAW Women’s Championship being defended in a four-way featuring champion Bayley, Nia Jax, Sasha Banks and Charlotte, whilst it isn’t clear what could be in store for the ladies of SmackDown Live. It is on the latter that most assume Victoria would work.

What’s next?

Until either side comments on the rumours, there will continue to be pure speculation. With just six or so weeks to go until WrestleMania 33, however, the smoke will surely begin to clear sooner rather than later.

Sportskeeda’s take

Victoria was always an entertaining and engaging wrestler, whether working in WWE or TNA. It would be a pleasure to see her back in the biggest wrestling company on the planet.

