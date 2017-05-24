From the WWE Rumor mill: Injured WWE Superstar spotted backstage at Raw could hint at the identity of Enzo Amore's attackers

Are the Top Guys making a mark weeks before they said they'd be back?

by Jeremy Bennett News 24 May 2017, 09:33 IST

A mystery attacker (or attackers) took out Enzo on Raw this week...

What’s the story?

In a backstage segment on Monday Night Raw this week, Enzo Amore was found unresponsive after receiving a beating from an unknown wrestler or wrestlers. Later on in the evening, while Charly Caruso interviewed Sasha Banks backstage, a pair of gentlemen could be seen walking in the background.

Astute WWE gif maker @BulletClubItal would then create a zoomed-in version of the interview to show The Revival walking out of a room with purpose. Check out the tweet below:

In case you didn’t know...

Dash Wilder suffered a broken jaw during an NXT Live event in April. Two weeks ago, Scott Dawson gave an update on his tag team partner stating they would be coming for the tag team championships in six weeks. Check out that video below:

The heart of the matter

If The Revival stated they wouldn’t be back until the end of June, it sure is interesting that they would appear backstage four weeks before. We know The Revival are cold and calculated, so we cannot put it past them to show up to Raw unannounced to make a statement in secret.

While it hasn’t been proven that The Revival gave Enzo that beat down, too much adds up here.

What’s next?

We may find out on next week’s Monday Night Raw if Enzo is the target again. It is possible that The Revival ambush someone from each tag team in the weeks leading to Dawson being medically cleared.

Author’s take

My first thought when I saw Enzo was laid out on Raw this week was “oh no, they’re pulling the trigger on turning Big Cass heel already.” At least this video “evidence” puts my mind at ease on that worry. They haven’t even won the Raw Tag Team Championships yet, and it would make zero sense to break them up.

Now as it pertains to The Revival making a backstage “cameo”, I love it. It took the good eye of a viewer to recognise that there were some ‘Top Guys’ roaming around backstage. I think they’re going to attack another tag team next week.

