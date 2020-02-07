WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon and Brock Lesnar surprisingly don't like a Superstar backstage

Brock Lesnar and Vince McMahon.

Vince McMahon is a tough man to please. Ask the members of WWE's writing team and they will attest to that. It's tougher for a talent to get over with the boss and to get a creative push in the company. Matt Riddle may learn that the hard way.

Dave Meltzer opened up about the issues between Vince McMahon and Matt Riddle in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. It was revealed that McMahon isn't a fan of Riddle calling out veterans such as Brock Lesnar and Goldberg on social media.

The WWE head honcho reportedly sees Riddle as an outsider and believes that the King of Bros is disrespecting the business hierarchy by issuing challenges to Goldberg and Lesnar.

It was noted that Lesnar is very close to Vince McMahon, which explains why the WWE Chairman shares the Beast Incarnate's point of view with regards to Riddle.

Meltzer wrote the following in the WON:

Regarding social media, the issues with Vince McMahon and Matt Riddle are due to his social media posts and challenges. Brock Lesnar doesn’t like him for it and Lesnar has tremendous pull with Vince. Vince also sees him as an outside guy and feels Riddle has no respect for the hierarchy of the business by challenging Goldberg and Lesnar.

Riddle and Lesnar infamously got into a verbal altercation behind the scenes at Royal Rumble. Lesnar reportedly told Riddle that he will never work with the NXT Superstar and instructed him to stop calling him out for a match.

Riddle, though, doesn't play by the rules and has stuck to his stand of wanting to be the man who retires the Beast Incarnate. Riddle recently won the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament with Pete Dunne and it shows that the NXT management has not lost faith in the King of Bros.

How will he be treated once he moves to RAW or SmackDown though? Irrespective of Riddle's immense potential, the latest report doesn't paint a promising picture.

