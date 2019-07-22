WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon eager to sign Travis Browne, husband of Ronda Rousey (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon & Ronda Rousey

Vince McMahon is always on the lookout for recognizable name-brand talent to add to the roster. He has very effectively used names such as Mike Tyson, Ken Shamrock, and Ronda Rousey to name just a few even before we consider how often he reaches out to The Rock for guest appearances.

Now, facts are beginning to emerge about major WWE interest in Travis Browne, the husband to currently signed WWE superstar Ronda Rousey.

Travis Browne has appeared on WWE programming in very limited roles so far. At one point he did drag Ronda Rousey away from a fight. He has also been kayfabe “banned” from Raw but did, of course, appear at Wrestlemania.

Ronda Rousey, meanwhile, has been missing in action since then. Both Rousey and Browne have been making appearances in their personal YouTube channel, where they are both able to present themselves with a much more relaxed, comical tone. If you haven’t seen the video about Rousey’s brass band ambitions, for example, I really do feel you’re missing out.

Browne’s only other major appearance, though not a planned one at all, was with a charge into the ring in the attempt to protect Bret Hart during his Hall of Fame induction speech for the Hart Foundation. This particular moment was very popular amongst a certain section of fans and is believed to be one of the main reasons that Vince McMahon is interested in something more concrete with Browne.

Rousey’s expected return is currently up in the air. Meltzer believes she will return in the fall but with the return of Paul Heyman, a man she would very much like to work with more, we could see an earlier return for the Baddest Woman On The Planet.

Sources indicate that WWE officials hope that Browne will return not just in the audience but could also accompany Rousey to the ring or even compete alongside her.

I’ve been told that one of the major reasons the Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch pairing has been hyped up so much has been with a view to making a mixed tag match with those four competitors.

“Seth and Becky against Rousey and Browne has been talked about. He’s (Browne) very popular in WWE at the moment…I’d love to work with him.”

Asked directly if Travis Browne has been approached, the source told me the following:

“There will definitely be an offer on the table at some point. At the right time.”

There are many ways that Travis Browne could be used in WWE, first and foremost as a wrestler but with many options beyond as a manager, a promoter or simply to create an MMA style entourage for Rousey and help create the real sport feel in wrestling.

A Lesnar vs. Browne match could make big money for Vince McMahon and WWE, but there are many others that could benefit such as Aleister Black, Bobby Lashley and, of course, Seth Rollins. This is one I do hope they get over the line.

