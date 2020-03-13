WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon 'freaks out' after top secret information gets revealed on Twitter

Ronda Rousey and Vince McMahon.

Cain Velasquez bumped into Ronda Rousey last week at the WWE Headquarters and the former UFC Heavyweight Champion clicked a photo with her and posted it on Twitter. Seems like a harmless thing to do, right? Well, Velasquez's tweet reportedly caused quite a stir at the WWE office, as revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Meltzer stated that Velasquez and Rousey were both at the WWE HQ for meetings with different departments. The company had been bringing in various talents for meetings due to the recent corporate shifting and other changes that were made backstage.

Rousey being at the WWE head office was supposed to be top secret information and only a few key people knew about it.

However, Velasquez's tweet wrecked WWE's well-laid plan. Vince Mcmahon was freaking out over the leak and the boss knew he couldn't fire the man responsible for it as Velasquez didn't know much about the protocol either.

Another source contradicted the story by stating that the situation was blown out of proportion and that the people backstage saw it as a joke rather than freaking out about the entire incident.

Meltzer noted the following in the Newsletter:

That photo caused quite the stir in the office as whatever the plan are for Rousey, her being in the office was supposed to be top secret to the point nobody was supposed to know but a few people, and that includes key people in the company as it was supposed to be that hush-hush. It was said by one person that Vince McMahon was freaking out badly over it knowing he couldn’t fire the “leaker” since it was Velasquez who didn’t know any better, but another said that was overblown and people were more laughing about it than freaking out about it

Advertisement

Rousey and Velasquez being at the WWE HQ at the same time was said to be merely a coincidence and at the time of this writing, there are no further updates regarding their returns to TV.

Rousey has not been seen on WWE programming since she dropped the RAW Women's title to Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 35. When it comes to Velasquez, the Hispanic Superstar has also been kept off TV since losing to Brock Lesnar at Crown Jewel last year.