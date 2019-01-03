WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon planning major changes for The New Day

Shiven Sachdeva FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 728 // 03 Jan 2019, 20:11 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The New Day

What's the story?

Bryan Alverez stated on Wrestling Observer’s Filthy Four Daily with Tom Lawlor (Via Cagesideseats.com) that Vince McMahon is planning to "switch up" The New Day again.

Apparently, Vince McMahon is thinking about doing something different with the trio. The Chairman has stated this in the past as well but hasn't acted upon it. However, things look to be different this time around.

In case you didn't know...

The New Day is one of the longest-running faction in WWE History and probably the longest running faction in WWE as of now. The faction was formed in 2014 and has won the Tag Team Championships on five different occasions, which also includes their record-breaking 478-day Title reign.

While the trio was initially a heel faction, The New Day has remained faces ever since their first turn. They are currently part of the SmackDown Tag Team division and are mostly used for comedy skits.

The heart of the matter

While The New Day has consistently been popular with the WWE Universe, many fans have started to call their act "stale" as of late. This could be the reason that McMahon has taken a personal interest in the trio and wants to shake up things a bit.

It is still not clear as to what could be next for The New Day. A slightly edgier version of the existing gimmick could be a good idea and would help reinvigorate the trio.

While some feel the time for The New Day to split up has come, I feel that all three men work much better together than separately.

What's next?

Ever since the McMahons have taken over the on-screen authority role, we have seen a number of changes in the programming. Hopefully, this "switch-up" for the New Day will be something the fans love.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Advertisement