WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon has not given up on a top RAW Superstar contrary to reports

Vince McMahon.

There was a report going around a couple of weeks ago about Vince McMahon's negative reaction towards Shayna Baszler's first match on RAW. The Queen of Spades took on Kairi Sane and the match didn't get the desired reaction from the fans in attendance.

There has been speculation suggesting that Vince McMahon had already given up on Baszler, but thankfully, that is far from the truth.

In his new YouTube video, Sportskeeda's Tom Colohue addressed the rumors surrounding Baszler's status in the company and revealed that Vince McMahon is firmly behind the former NXT Women's Champion.

The WWE head honcho is very excited to see what Baszler has to offer on the main roster and the backstage belief evidently translated to some strong booking at Elimination Chamber.

Tom revealed the following:

There was a report recently that Shayna Baszler had already soured Vince McMahon on her by producing a match that wasn't met by unanimous applause. To my knowledge, this is not the case. Vince McMahon is still very excited to see what Shayna Baszler can offer on the main roster and I think Elimination Chamber probably proved that point.

Shayna Baszler put on a convincing performance at the recently concluded Elimination Chamber PPV as she was booked to eliminate all the other competitors in the match en route to her victory. Despite the match falling flat in the eyes of the fans, Baszler came out of looking like a legitimate destroyer and a worthy challenger for Becky Lynch.

The win made her the #1 contender for The Man's RAW Women's Championship and the match is scheduled to take place at WrestleMania 36.

WWE is attempting to build Baszler up as a hated heel in her storyline against Lynch, which is the ideal thing to do. Lynch is one of the most popular names on the roster and she needs to have a credible dance partner for the Show of Shows. Baszler has been booked to look the part and it will be interesting to see how WWE builds up on the momentum in the weeks to follow.