WWE Rumors: Vince McMahon is heavily behind a former Tag Team Champion's singles push

Lennard Surrao Published Dec 27, 2019

Dec 27, 2019

The SmackDown Tag Team titles/ Vince McMahon.

Being a Paul Heyman guy has its perks, however, being a Vince McMahon guy is the ultimate ticket to stardom.

As revealed by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Vince McMahon is heavily behind Erick Rowan's push on RAW.

Meltzer also revealed that Aleister Black and Drew McIntyre are the other two Superstars who are on the receiving end of big pushes on TV.

When the Wyatt Family was at the peak of their powers, Erick Rowan was always thought to be the least likely Superstar to make it big as a singles Superstar from the faction.

Bray Wyatt has gone to cement himself as a bona fide genius with multiple world title reigns to his name while Braun Strowman is one of the most over Superstars on the roster.

Luke Harper and Rowan tasted success as a tag team, however, the company didn't see much in Harper, who was recently released from the WWE.

Rowan, however, has caught the attention of the WWE officials backstage.

His push began on SmackDown when he was paired alongside Daniel Bryan. The former 2-time SmackDown Tag Team Champion would branch off as a singles star and engage in a feud with Bryan and Roman Reigns.

With Harper by his side, Rowan was positioned in a brief yet top angle with the Bryan and Reigns, which ended in a Tornado Tag Team Match at Hell in a Cell.

Rowan would then get drafted to RAW as part of the Draft this year and WWE would then begin a mysterious new storyline.

These days, the former SmackDown Superstar walks around with a cage covered with a cloth and he has been laying waste to enhancement talents every week on RAW.

We still don't know what's inside the cage but it's building up to a big revelation, which is pro wrestling storytelling 101.

It's surprising to note that Rowan has the support of the big boss himself and that can only mean one thing - Big Red is earmarked to have a massive 2020.