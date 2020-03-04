WWE Rumors - Vince McMahon is reportedly protecting a veteran Superstar

Vince McMahon

The storylines for WrestleMania are slowly taking shape and while we still have Elimination Chamber as the final pitstop before the Show of Shows, the company is making sure that the Superstars who will be featured at 'Mania are prominently highlighted on its weekly programming.

One of the biggest matches on the WrestleMania card this year is set to be The Undertaker vs. AJ Styles. The Phenomenal One is currently embroiled in a short programme with Aleister Black, and the two Superstars will face each other in a No DQ match at the Elimination Chamber PPV.

It's interesting to note that Styles has not done much in the ring since returning to TV from a shoulder injury. Despite losing to The Undertaker at Super ShowDown, Styles didn't get too physical during the Gauntlet match in Saudi Arabia. The trend continued on the latest episode of RAW as he got Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to do all the dirty work for him before he beat a worn-out Black.

Dave Meltzer revealed on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio that there is a possibility that Styles is not a 100 per cent fit, which explains why he hasn't taken much punishment.

It was also reported that Vince McMahon wants to protect Styles and book the 2-time WWE Champion strongly before his highly-anticipated clash against The Deadman.

Meltzer also speculated that the only plausible finish at Elimination Chamber at the moment is for The Undertaker to return and cost Styles the match against Black.

Meltzer: The issue here is that Vince, I don't know if AJ is hurt, because if you notice AJ has done nothing of late, you know I mean he hurt his shoulder but since he's come back he hasn't worked house shows, in Saudi Arabia he really did nothing. You know if you think back at those two matches, I mean the one match was one bump and that was it, and the match with R-Truth he did absolutely nothing, so, yeah I think they are protecting him.

The other thing is that he is wrestling The Undertaker at WrestleMania. Vince is making sure he's being booked strong. So the thing is that, what's it? They got a no DQ match coming up this week?

Alvarez: Yeah, no DQ on the PPV.

Meltzer: Yeah, there are ways out of it. The only way I can think of to get out of it is The Undertaker distracts AJ and Aleister Black gets the win. That's the only finish I can come up with. Either that or if AJ wins and it's due to outside interference or something, it makes Aleister Black look really bad.